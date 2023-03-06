This Viral TikTok Luggage Promises to Save You from Baggage Fees

There's always a catch when it comes to cheap travel. Usually, the real price for a cheap flight ticket comes when you try to bring literally any of your personal belongings with you. The increased costs of checking luggage and tightening restrictions on carry-ons are issues so prevalent that some budget travelers have even begun to ship their clothing to avoid baggage fees altogether.

But, as problems rise, so do solutions. One option that has recently gone viral on TikTok is from TakeOff Luggage. It's a carry-on sized suitcase that can be transformed into a bag that fits most airline's requirements for a personal item––meaning you get the space of a carry-on without getting that annoying $35 fee.