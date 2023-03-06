This Viral TikTok Luggage Promises to Save You from Baggage Fees
Keep your next budget flight under budget.
There's always a catch when it comes to cheap travel. Usually, the real price for a cheap flight ticket comes when you try to bring literally any of your personal belongings with you. The increased costs of checking luggage and tightening restrictions on carry-ons are issues so prevalent that some budget travelers have even begun to ship their clothing to avoid baggage fees altogether.
But, as problems rise, so do solutions. One option that has recently gone viral on TikTok is from TakeOff Luggage. It's a carry-on sized suitcase that can be transformed into a bag that fits most airline's requirements for a personal item––meaning you get the space of a carry-on without getting that annoying $35 fee.
The way the bag can chameleon as a personal item despite also fitting the carry-on requirements is a very simple but effective invention: removable wheels. By removing the wheels, the suitcase fits nearly all personal luggage requirements, as you can see in the TikTok above. Then, when you arrive at your destination, you can pop the spinning wheels back on, ostensibly experiencing the best of both worlds.
The 18-inch luggage's two-inch wheels can be stored easily, and detached and reattached repeatedly. The suitcase weighs five pounds, has a hardshell exterior, and includes a TSA-approved locking zipper.
You can check out the luggage on TakeOffLuggage.com and on Amazon.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.