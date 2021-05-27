A McDonald’s Menu Hack for an 'Espresso Milkshake' Is Going Viral on TikTok

User @melika_zaidi , who’s based in the United Kingdom where espresso milkshakes also aren’t on the McDonald’s menu, found a hack that the Internet is loving: Her video has gleaned 3.8 million views to date since going up on May 4. Basically, she created an espresso milkshake by ordering both a vanilla milkshake and an espresso and then stirring the two together.

TikTok is full of secrets, whether it’s life hacks, fun facts , or unknown menu items. Recently, app users uncovered an exciting combination that you can put together at McDonald’s that’s perfect for hot summer mornings—or whenever, really. While the golden arched eatery doesn’t serve espresso milkshakes in the US, one user figured out a way to DIY them, and the hack has since spread like wildfire.

“This is an award-winning beverage,” she said in the clip.

Commenters were split on the hack. Some loved it, some didn’t, some saw room for improvement. One user suggested trying it with a chocolate milkshake, which @melika_zaidi did in another video. The result, according to her clip, was once again delicious. You’ll have to try both for yourself to be sure though.

This hack isn’t new to TikTok or McDonald’s fans, however. According to LadBible, the hack first popped up on Instagram in 2018, before going viral again on TikTok in 2020.

New or not,