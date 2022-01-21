A Viral TikTok Claims That Disney's 'It's a Small World' Animatronics Never Shut Off

The song and the ride are meant to promote peace and unity, but a Disney TikToker recently revealed a rather creepy side of the whimsical ride: When the park closes for the day, the lights and music at "It's a Small World" cut off, but the animatronics keep moving.

The attraction takes guests on a boat ride past around 300 animatronic children in traditional costumes from around the world, singing the attraction's title song.

The "It's a Small World" attraction at Disney is, perhaps, one of its most famous. A version of it even dates back to the 1964 New York World's Fair.

"The dolls are moving 24 hours a day, seven days a week," according to the video, shared by The Mouselets.

Commenters were quick to weigh in, with many calling it "creepy." One shared an experience with the attraction sans lights and music, solidifying how scary it really is.

"I got stuck on this 25 years ago for hours during a bad storm, boats stopped, lights off, but the dolls kept dancing. It was traumatizing," the commenter shared.

The comments revealed another frightening fact: Allegedly, Disney employees have to cut the dolls' hair because it grows. They do this "once or twice a year," according to the comments, allegedly because of weather conditions.

"Our VIP tour guide also told us they have to cut their hair because all the humidity makes the yarn expand," another commenter confirmed.

The "It's a Small World" dolls are not the only animatronics in the park that allegedly keep going all night long. The same TikTok account revealed that the Native American animatronics on the riverbank at the Magic Kingdom's Liberty Square Riverboat ride also stay on all the time.

It's unclear why the animatronics never turn off. Thrillist reached out to Disney for comment but did not immediately hear back.