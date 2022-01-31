A TikTok Reveals the Real Reason Dunkin' Has Height Charts in Stores

A post on TikTok with almost 500,000 views is definitely the source of at least several people's "Today I Learned" moment. The video showed a height chart on the door frame of a Dunkin' shop, similar to one you might find at a doctor's office or the DMV. But, as the caption quickly reveals, it's not a wholesome height chart.

"Tell me your Dunkin' has been robbed without telling me your Dunkin' has been robbed," TikTok user @officaljuice93 wrote across the video, which panned the doorframe.

In the comment section, one person wrote "I was today years old when I learned that's not to see how tall you are for fun."

Another said: "I had no idea that's what it was for."