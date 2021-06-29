News Taco Bell Just Dropped Some Must-Try Freeze Drink Hacks on TikTok How could a Taco Bell Freeze get any better? You're about to find out.

Taco Bell's Freeze drinks are the perfect way to cool down on a hot day—and they're about to get even better. No, T Bell isn't releasing new flavors, however, it did drop a TikTok full of Taco Bell Freeze Hacks. Currently, Taco Bell offers a Blue Raspberry Freeze, a Wild Strawberry Freeze, a Baja Blast Freeze, and a Baja Blast Colada Freeze. You can order them as they are... or have a little fun with them, according to the TikTok, which outlines three ways to customize them.

You can add one pump Tropical Whip—the flavoring added to the Baja Blast Colada Freeze that gives it that beachy kick—to your Blue Raspberry Freeze or Wild Strawberry Freeze. You can also combine the Blue Raspberry, Wild Strawberry, and Tropical Whip to create a delicious red, white, and blue freeze. Technically you could also play around with the Baja Blast Freeze and Baja Blast Colada Freeze, adding different flavors to make something new. Here's what to order, according to the video: One Blue Raspberry Freeze + one pump of Tropical Whip

One Wild Strawberry Freeze + one pump of Tropical Whip

Half a Blue Raspberry Freeze + half a Wild Strawberry Freeze + one pump of Tropical Whip Taco Bell introduced the Taco Bell introduced the Baja Blast Colada Freeze in May. The drink combines the Mtn Dew Baja Blast flavor Taco Bell cravers know and love with everything good about Piña Coladas, except the booze. The flavor was one of many innovations the company rolled out recently. Only months earlier, Taco Bell introduced fans to the Strawberry Lemonade Freeze This is just the latest in a long line of Taco Bell menu hacks. There's a hack to get some epic nachos, and one to build a burrito overflowing with potatoes, for example.

