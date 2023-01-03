This TikTok Hack Can Help You Get Your Money Back After a Bumped or Canceled Flight

Lawyer-slash-TikToker Erika Kullberg is spilling the tea on TikTok and it's a lot easier to get your money back (sometimes up to 4X what you paid) just by having the facts. Let's break it down. According to the Money Lawyer Erika, if you experience Involuntary Denied Boarding (i.e. when you're bumped from an overbooked flight) you are likely eligible for compensation.

Holiday travel was even more nightmare-ish than normal this year thanks to an influx in severe winter weather—and Southwest's own scheduling debacle that resulted in delays, cancellations, and missing luggage . Now here's the news you probably needed last week but should absolutely bookmark for your next trip: there's a really simple hack for getting your money back on bumped flights.

Now if the airline is able to get you out on the next flight in under an hour, you're out of luck on the cash. If you're required to wait between one and two hours for your next flight, the carrier is mandated by the Department of Transportation to provide you a 200% refund, while waiting more than two hours will get you a 400% refund. The key to getting your cash, as Kullberg argues, is knowing these policies as well as the right language to show an airline representative you've done your homework.

In the wake of last week's Southwest Airlines debacle, Kullberg also shared a video tailored to the airline's customer base. If Southwest cancels your flight, you are entitled to a full cash refund. Don't settle for the airline voucher they might try and sneak by you. You are also entitled to up to $3,800 in compensation if your bags are lost, delayed, or damaged, while non-weather-related delays guarantee you free rebooking, meal vouchers, free overnight hotels, and transportation back to the hotel. Knowledge is power, y'all.