These 'TikTok Traveling Grannies' Just Traveled the World in 80 Days

It's never too late to take that trip, and it's never too late to document it on social media, either.

Best friends Ellie Hamby and Sandy Hazelip recently rose to social media fame thanks to their digital travel journals, in which they recounted and showed their followers the beautiful places they saw. So far, it seems like a pretty standard concept. Yet, what makes Hamby and Hazelip unique is that they did, in fact, travel the world in 80 days—and what's more, the two of them are both 81, too!

On January 11, they departed from Dallas and headed to Ushuaia, Argentina. From there, they managed to get to Antarctica, where they saw penguins and a land of ice. After that, the real journey began, and the "TikTok Traveling Grannies," as they call themselves on their profile, proceeded to visit every continent.

On their TikTok page, which flaunts more than 900,000 likes and over 50,000 followers, viewers can find Hamby and Hazelip posing for selfies and recording videos in some of the world's most gorgeous and iconic travel spots. In one adorable video, the best friends are wearing matching red dresses and swinging on a swing embellished with flowers in Bali, Indonesia. They even learned a new local dance in Nepal, and got carried around in a rickshaw in Old Delhi, India.

Through their eyes, followers can truly see the world's most unique destinations. The duo found their way to Easter Island, too, where they found beautiful horses majestically roaming the hills, and aptly captioned the video "Come for the statue, stay for the horses." And if that wasn't enough, they even went hiking on the snow in Lapland, Finland and even hopped on a hot air balloon in Egypt.

A good 80 days and many countries later, Hamby and Hazelip returned home to Dallas over the weekend, but they're reportedly not tired at all.

"Vacations are tiring. You get worn out on a vacation," Hazelip told USA Today. "This is not a vacation, this is an adventure, and an adventure just revs you up to keep going more."

Watch the video recap of her travels below: