TikTok Just Unveiled Its Most Viral Trends of 2021

Thankfully, unlike Spotify Wrapped, TikTok's Year in Review won't roast you for the endless hours you spent scrolling through the video platform. Frankly, I don't want to know how many "what do you want to tell Joe Byron right now" TikToks I've watched this week alone—let alone the history of my entire year.

The social media app—which, hey! BTW! We're on!—has rounded up the top trends of this year, aka how you likely spent your free time as the pandemic continued to wreak havoc on much of our social lives.

"There’s something really special about TikTok’s diverse global community that people just can’t find anywhere else. For us, 2021 was a year for connection and we’ve seen people on TikTok laughing together, entertaining us, starting cultural phenomenons, and teaching us new things," chief operating officer Vanessa Pappas said in a blog post. "It’s been incredible to see the depths of entertainment and creativity from this community, and we’re delighted to celebrate all the ways we’ve come together this year on TikTok."

Here are the videos that trended on people’s For You page the most on TikTok in the United States:

@totouchanemu – Drone Dancing @chipmunksoftiktok – Squishy the Chipmunk hiding nuts in his mouth @_catben_ – Restocking at its finest @my_aussie_gal – Dog painting @zachking – Zach King disappearing into his art



Here are the videos that trended on people’s For You page the most on TikTok in the world: