This TikTok User's Airbnb Window Opened Directly into a Times Square Restaurant

It isn't easy to know precisely what you'll get in real life when booking an Airbnb. Some rentals wind up better than pictured, while others have creepy abandoned malls beneath them—no, but really. And while the latest example isn't quite as bad as the latter, a TikTok user discovered her room window opened directly into a Times Square restaurant. It wasn't exactly the skyline views she had envisioned, but hey, it did give her easy access to drinks.

Desiree Rose Baker took to the video-sharing platform last week to reveal just how in the throes her New York City Airbnb really was. The Cassa Times Square rental, which promised city views on the hotel website, actually peered directly into a restaurant. Tempura NYC, to be exact.

"I'm scared they'll see us," Baker says in the TikTok while pulling back the curtains to reveal a couple dining directly behind the window. "Look at this. That's a restaurant. That's two people eating dinner." In a follow-up video, she revealed that the woman—who was on a date with her boyfriend—actually contacted her via Venmo to identify herself.