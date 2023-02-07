This Viral TikTok Has Reignited a Debate on Swapping Plane Seats

Traveling can be stressful enough by itself, and if you add arguing inside a crammed vehicle traveling thousands of feet above the ground to the mix, it can become even more unpleasant, to say the least.

If you ask Surya Garg, she'll tell you all about it. Garg recently shared a video on TikTok, which has since gone viral with over one million views, detailing her last stressful plane experience. Of all things, it has to do with seat swapping.

As Garg tells it, a fellow plane passenger, who was a mother, approached her and asked her to exchange seats so that she could sit next to her son. What is seemingly an innocent question, though, stirred some debate.

Garg noted that the other passenger's son was, in fact, not a young child, and looked like he was around 16 or 17 years old (and over 6 feet tall). When she refused to give up her window seat to grab the woman's middle seat, which was also a few rows behind, the mother allegedly started "muttering profanities" for the duration of the flight complaining about Garg's decision to decline the offer.

According to Garg, she explained to the woman that she also paid extra money to have that window seat, but her reasons didn't seem enough, and still caused disagreements.In her TikTok, Garg turned to her audience. "Was I in the wrong here?" she asked. "I need someone to tell me."

The comments immediately flooded in, and TikTok users started to weigh in on plane etiquette and the trending topic of seat swapping.

"The way she reacted is precisely why you should not give up your seat," reads one of the most-liked comments. "Good job for sticking up for yourself."

"I will never give up my window or aisle for a middle, sorry bye," adds another user.

Other people decided to bring the son's perspective to the table, too. "That kid was def thrilled u said no and he didnt have to sit next to her," jokes one person.

Take a look at the viral video below. What would you have done?