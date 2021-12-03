Viral TikTok Video Shows That Milk Prices Have Soared to $18 a Carton in Rural Alaska
I guess you could say we've scratched Alaska off our list of potential moves.
With continued supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, store shelves have become borderline desolate while prices are on the uptick. But while you might be spending a few extra bucks for your dollar slice as a result, you probably weren't expecting anything much wilder than that. Except you'd be wrong. According to a viral TikTok video, grocery prices in rural Alaska have soared with milk going for as much as $18 a carton.
User @Emilyinalaska_ documented her recent trip to the store by showing off her overpriced finds, which included $13 Coffee Mate, $25 blocks of cheddar, and, of course, that $18 carton of milk.
"The cost of living in Alaska is 24% higher than the national average," Emily explains in the video. "Goods are priced higher since they have to travel farther by plane or barge to get to rural areas."
And you know, inflation doesn't help.
The post has garnered over 2.4 million views and a whopping 284k likes since it hit the video sharing platform in late November. Fans were quick to make cracks in the comments as well, writing, "I'd be soooooo skinny," with another adding "goes in with 100 bucks comes out with a bag of chips."
Per the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the minimum wage in Alaska is $10.34, meaning you'd have to work two hours just to afford a block of cheese or milk.
"Alaska just said hold my beer to New York," one commenter wrote.