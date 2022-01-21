People Are Peeling Raw Eggs on TikTok and the Internet Can't Stop Watching

I really never thought I'd say this but it's 2022 and the internet is obsessed with videos of people trying to successfully peel raw eggs. If your reaction is anywhere between "Huh?" and "Why?" well, you are not alone.

The Egg Peel Challenge has 49M views on TikTok at the time of writing and features people using surgeon-like dexterity to peel raw eggs. The objective of the challenge is to separate the hard shell of the egg from the soft egg membrane that protects the egg yolk and albumen (you know, the white part).

One TikToker, @seandreww, says in his challenge video that upon starting he was immediately faced with obstacles. "Getting the initial crack in the egg proves to be impossible." He also adds, "Move too quickly and you tear the membrane, which is exactly where we failed."

To spice up the challenge, some TikTokers are even eating the raw eggs if they don't succeed in de-shelling them.