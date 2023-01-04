This Movie Theater Employee Just Went Viral for His Popcorn & Butter Skills

We all know there's a science to layering your popcorn with the right butter-to-kernel ratio, so it only makes sense there's a scientist (read: movie theater employee) that's got the equation down. Now, we know exactly who that is.

A Texas-based movie theater employee, dubbed the "Popcorn Guy" (his name tag says it and all), was captured in a now-Viral TikTok for his skills behind the snack counter. Don't believe us? He spins the popcorn tubs on his thumbs, tosses them in the air, all while managing to layer the kernels with warm butter in the process. His routine not only promises the perfect butter-to-popcorn ratio, but it's also the perfect pre-movie show.