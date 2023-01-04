This Movie Theater Employee Just Went Viral for His Popcorn & Butter Skills
He's got the popcorn-to-butter ratio down to a science.
We all know there's a science to layering your popcorn with the right butter-to-kernel ratio, so it only makes sense there's a scientist (read: movie theater employee) that's got the equation down. Now, we know exactly who that is.
A Texas-based movie theater employee, dubbed the "Popcorn Guy" (his name tag says it and all), was captured in a now-Viral TikTok for his skills behind the snack counter. Don't believe us? He spins the popcorn tubs on his thumbs, tosses them in the air, all while managing to layer the kernels with warm butter in the process. His routine not only promises the perfect butter-to-popcorn ratio, but it's also the perfect pre-movie show.
The video has garnered over 926,000 likes and 21,000 comments, some of which have labeled the mystery "Popcorn Guy" the next Salt Bae.
According to Chron.com, the employee in question, Jason Grosboll, has worked at Century Theatres for a decade now.
"I love interacting with new customers, seeing the smiles on their faces and joy on them," Grosboll said, per the outlet. "At first, no one really understood it, but as time passed on, people loved it."