I Made TikTok's Viral Yogurt Toast & Yes, It's Worth the Hype

The other day I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok when I came across a new recipe that spoke to my breakfast-loving soul. It was what I now know to be the viral TikTok yogurt toast—as the name implies, toasted bread smothered in a yogurt-based mixture. Why make it? The trending breakfast option has millions of views on TikTok. The most popular video, created by user @sweatspace, has 3.6 million views. Now, as someone who regularly writes about food, genuinely likes to cook, and is a millennial on the internet, I've tried a TikTok recipe or two. However, I've found that many of the recipes I've attempted are more difficult than they originally seemed. However, this recipe, unlike many others, looked easy. The other element that enticed me to make it was that one TikTok user, @cookingwithayeh, calling the creation "dessert for breakfast, but healthy." Breakfast and dessert are two of my favorite meals, so I was convinced to give it a go.

What is yogurt toast made with? One great thing about yogurt toast is that most of its ingredients are pretty common items that you probably have in your fridge right now. Simply use: Any kind of Greek yogurt, an egg, bread, some kind of sweetener, and a topping of your choice. Another great thing about the creation is how quick and easy it is to make. To recreate the TikTok-popular breakfast treat I used: One cup of vanilla bean-flavored Greek yogurt One egg

A heavy squirt of maple syrup

A dash of cinnamon

Strawberries, raspberries, and a bit of powdered sugar as my topping

Two pieces of Sourdough bread

Once I combined the first four ingredients to make a type of custard, I used a spoon to make a well in the sourdough bread. I then poured my filling into the well, topped it with strawberries and raspberries, and placed it all in the oven. There are a range of cooking times, temperatures, and methods on TikTok. I cooked my yogurt toast at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. After the 15 minutes were up, I wanted the toast to be more of a golden brown, so I put it back in the oven for another five minutes. Something to note: One cup of yogurt and one egg is enough to make four pieces of toast if you use square, sliced bread. So if your objective is to only make two pieces, be prepared to have some of the mixture left over.

Is it worth the hype? I'll cut straight to the chase—yes, it is worth the hype. My first bite was both shocking and delightful. I was met with a crunchiness from the bread followed by a delightfully soft creaminess from the yogurt mixture. The egg and yogurt together make this kind of rich, bouncy custard that sets very nicely after being baked in the oven. The sweetness of the maple syrup paired beautifully with the raspberries and strawberries. I had to keep reminding myself to take notes for this article before inhaling it all. Would I make it again? This easy-to-make breakfast pastry is a total win for me, so yes, I will be making it again. I'd love to see how different fruits pair with the custard. I see an apple cinnamon, a chocolate chip, and a banana version of this yogurt toast in my future.

