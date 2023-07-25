Here's What Happens When You Accidentally Book an Entire Hotel for Yourself

That's exactly what happened to a TikToker, who goes by @jxx on the platform. In a TikTok that has since gone viral racking up more than 3 million views, the social media user told her unusual and wild Bali story.

Imagine paying a few thousand dollars to reserve a beautiful villa in Bali, Indonesia . Nice, right? Now think about that villa being, in reality, an entire hotel for you and your loved ones to enjoy. Jackpot.

Last year, she decided to book an Airbnb in the iconic city to bring her family on a vacation this summer. Originally, she managed to reserve the place—which was listed as a large villa—for $3,000 a week. A year went by, and around a week before she and her family left for Indonesia, the owner of the place started messaging her wondering how she got such a low rate for the place. @Jxx was surprised by the question. "I was like, 'How do you mean, how did I get this price?'" she says in the TikTok. "I just booked it. I don't know what you want me to say."

Apparently, there was a reason why the villa's manager was so shocked. In the last year, the villa went through a number of renovations, and it ended up being transformed into a proper small hotel.

After messaging @jxx multiple times explaining the new changes, the owner initially accepted the circumstances, but then tried to backpedal once the family got on the premises. Due to the many rooms (there were 12 of them) and amenities, which included a bartender, a whole kitchen, and the on-site restaurant, the owner tried to tell @Jxx that other guests would be staying at the hotel, since she also paid such a low price for it.

"I was like, 'Um no. I don't know what this special rate is or what discounts they gave me, but I just booked it," she told the owner. "I didn't do anything.'"

Other users in the video's comment section agree. "Their mistake is not canceling ur booking when they decide to change management and do major renovations," reads one comment. "I think [it's] a win for u lol."

"Idk why you guys are saying she's wrong for this," added another user. "She shouldn't have to pay for their mistakes she booked the whole thing so she should get the whole [hotel]."

Other TikTokers, given the incredible situation, decided to offer themselves as potential travel buddies. "If you need another family member, I am available for adoption," joked one of them.

In the end, the owner caved—and the TikToker and her family had the whole place for themselves.