A TikToker Reveals What Those Mysterious Colored Circles on Food Packaging Are
A TikTok user revealed the meaning behind those strange colored circles found on food packaging, and it’s not what you’d expect.
Contrary to popular belief, TikTok isn’t just a great app for killing time with cute puppy videos and fun dance challenges: You can actually learn a lot of useful things from TikTok videos.
For example, thanks to one TikTok user, we finally know what those weird colored circles on the back of food packages are.
According to TikToker Sonya Gonzalez Mier, who says she works in food marketing, the explanation is simpler than you may think.
“I work in food marketing, and we have these color patches on all our packaging,” Gonzalez Mier says in the clip. “No, they’re not barcodes, no they’re not a mysterious sign. They are color control patches, which we need because the colors that you see on the packaging are not actually the colors that we are printing.”
The TikToker goes on to explain that food packaging colors are layered, and that the layers consist of the colors of those little circles you see. So, according to Gonzalez Mier, if the colors on the little circular patches are off, the colors on the entire food packaging will be wrong.
Tldr, the little circles help ensure that the packaging of your favorite snacks are exactly the enticing colors you’re expecting to find on store shelves.