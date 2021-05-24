A TikToker Reveals What Those Mysterious Colored Circles on Food Packaging Are

Contrary to popular belief, TikTok isn’t just a great app for killing time with cute puppy videos and fun dance challenges: You can actually learn a lot of useful things from TikTok videos.

For example, thanks to one TikTok user, we finally know what those weird colored circles on the back of food packages are.

According to TikToker Sonya Gonzalez Mier, who says she works in food marketing, the explanation is simpler than you may think.

“I work in food marketing, and we have these color patches on all our packaging,” Gonzalez Mier says in the clip. “No, they’re not barcodes, no they’re not a mysterious sign. They are color control patches, which we need because the colors that you see on the packaging are not actually the colors that we are printing.”