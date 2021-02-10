Celebrate National Cheddar Day with This 40-Pound Block of Cheese

Who among us doesn’t lie awake at night wondering, just as we’re drifting off, “what if cheese, but more?” Well now, for all of us fatigued by single-use blocks of dairy’s most delicious form, Tillamook is selling 40-pound slabs of sharp yellow Cheddar.

Christened the “Mother Loaf,” Tillamook’s behemoth cheese will sell for $112 beginning February 13 and, being that only 25 will be available, most likely ending on February 13, too. Its limited release coincides with a Tillamook swag drop that includes “Cheddar” tie-dyed apparel, bags, nail polish, and dog toys all ranging from $12 to $60. Shop the collection here.

"We've heard time and again from our fans across the country that they wanted access to their favorite and harder-to-find Tillamook cheese products at the touch of a button," marketing VP Sue Kapllani said in a statement. "Our goal with our new online shop is to give our biggest fans exactly that and then some, in hopes that we can help make staying safe at home a little bit cozier and a whole lot cheesier."

February 13 is also National Cheddar Day, a food holiday we didn't know we needed until now. Celebrate responsibly!