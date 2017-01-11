Apple's CEO Explains That Wires Made You Lose Your Headphones, Not Forgetfulness

When Apple revealed its wireless Airpod headphones, on sale now, the internet banged its collective head against a wall. So many questions surrounded the dainty, wireless earbuds -- including how to keep them from disappearing in your pockets -- that Apple CEO Tim Cook had to go on Good Morning America to defend his company’s product on Wednesday.

Cook told Robin Roberts all about the iPhone 7 -- waxing about its “killer” features on more than one occasion -- but then offered a really simple, but still pretty logical defense of his Airpods. Check out the interview below: