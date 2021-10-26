Tim Hortons Is Dropping a New Halloween-Themed Donut

Tim Hortons is getting into the holiday spirit again, but this time instead of Mother's day, it's with Halloween. This year, the Canadian company is debuting a new spooky Halloween-themed donut.

Set to drop October 27, 2021, the new donut is the chain's way of celebrating the holiday. The new treat is a Halloween-themed sprinkle donut. The pastry is a classic yeast ring donut dipped in chocolate fondant and topped with festive orange sprinkles.

The new sweet treat will be available starting October 27, 2021 until supplies last. This year you'll be able to count on Tim Hortons to bring the sweet treats for pumpkin carving and hold candy lovers over until the real candy festivities begin.