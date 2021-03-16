Tim Hortons Is Giving Out Free Breakfast Sandwiches All Week

Whether or not breakfast is actually the most important meal of the day, it can play a pretty big role in how the start of your day feels. For instance, waking to discover you have no clean underwear isn't a great start. Grabbing breakfast on the house, though, means things are heading in the right direction.

Well, Tim Hortons will get you moving down the right path. It's offering early birds a free breakfast sandwich. The convenience store chain is celebrating the launch of freshly-cracked eggs in all of its breakfast sandwiches. So, if you stop by between 5-7 am from March 14 to 21, you can grab a free breakfast sandwich. You don't have to buy anything. You're just going to get to try out the upgraded breakfast.

To get the gratis egg sandwich, you'll need to order through the Tim Hortons app or online. It'll land you a Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Sausage, Egg & Cheese; or Egg and Cheese sandwich on a buttermilk biscuit or English muffin. The fine print says it can be redeemed once per day. So, you might even be able to grab a couple over the course of the week.

Additionally, the very Canadian convenience store is doing its first Member Month in March. All Tims Rewards members get double points for every order through the app or with a Tims Rewards card in-store. This is only happening at US locations, though. So, there's no guarantee that the person at the counter is going to understand why you're so disappointed with the Maple Leafs even though they're in first place right now.