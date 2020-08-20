Tim Hortons Is Free Coffee & Donuts to Anyone Who Canceled a Trip to Canada

Tim Hortons is apologizing for our citizenshi -- excuse me, our canceled trips to Canada -- by offering freebies to any American who emails them about the lost vacation. The emails must be sent from Tim's rewards account-linked addresses.

Dunkin's friendlier Canadian competitor announced in a press release on Thursday that it's giving out a free donut and free medium hot or iced coffee to any person in the United States who emails the company explaining the story of the canceled trip. And there seem to be no rules regarding execution, so maybe try your hand at a poem.

“Tim Hortons owners want to bring a little bit of Canada to our guests who weren’t able to make their trip North this summer. It’s our way to share a small taste of our Canadian heritage,” Ricardo Azevedo, Regional President of Tim Hortons US, said. There are a good deal of Tim Hortons locations in the Northeast, so if you aren't near one, the freebie could be grounds for an impromptu road trip.

FYI, the offer is only extended to the first 10,000 people who email TimsUS@timhortons.com. If you miss it, or aren't near any Timmys, keep in mind that Dunkin' is giving out free coffee and donuts all through August.