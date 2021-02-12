You Can Grab a Free Donut at Tim Hortons All Weekend

There's a lot of focus on treating your significant other on Valentine's Day. To be fair to the often-maligned holiday, that's the gist of the day. Still, even with twists like Palentine's or Galentine's, it's all about letting someone you love know that they're loved. The sentiment is great, and there are probably people in your life who could use a little love right now. It's been a hell of a year, though, and you deserve a little treat too.

It's not the same as getting a gift from someone else, but landing a free donut with your morning coffee is pretty close. Canadian convenience store chain Tim Hortons is offering its neighbors to the south a little Valentine's Day treat. You can snag a free donut with the purchase of any drink on February 13 or 14.

All you have to do to snag that freebie is place your order through the Tim Hortons app or website. Of course, they stipulate that the offer is only going to rain donuts on you from participating locations in the US. But it shouldn't be too hard to figure out if the Tim location near you is going to be joining in the Valentine's Day fun.