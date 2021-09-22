Tim Hortons Is Offering a Free Pumpkin Pack When You Buy a Large Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ready or not, fall is here. That means not only is the weather changing but menus are changing, too. Pumpkin is working its way into coffee, baked goods, meals, and more, so you might as well lean into it. Tim Horton's is here to help you do just that by making the transition to fall and fall flavors a little easier.

The Canadian coffee chain is dishing up a great deal. When customers buy a large Pumpkin Spice Latte, they'll get a limited-edition Pumpkin Pack for free. The Pumpkin Pack includes a Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnut, a Pumpkin Spice Muffin, and Pumpkin Spice Timbits.

To get this deal, you'll have to order your large Pumpkin Spice Latte in the app and put a Pumpkin Pack in your cart. Then a discount will be applied at checkout. Keep in mind, you can't make any substitutions to your latte if you want to score your free Pumpkin Pack, and this deal is only good through September 28.

Tim Horton's is serving up more than just lattes and Pumpkin Packs. This fall, the chain is also offering Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp and Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew, so you can sip your way into fall no matter how you like your bean water served.