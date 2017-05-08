News

Now You Can Get Your Mom a Donut Bouquet for Mother's Day

By Published On 05/08/2017 By Published On 05/08/2017
Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Trending

related

John Oliver Crashed the FCC Website Over Net Neutrality, Again

related

Häagen-Dazs Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream

related

'SNL' Spoof 'Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway?' Is Just About Perfect

related

Kate McKinnon Roasts the Sexual Tension on 'Morning Joe' in 'SNL' Opening

Although your mom has repeatedly told you that Mother's Day isn't a competition with your siblings to get her the best gift, there's a good chance you treat the occasion like that anyway. After all, she's your mom and you love her and this is not a game. That said, it looks like you can get her something way better than a bouquet of flowers this year: a bouquet of donut holes. Really. 

Tim Hortons announced it's offering the edible gift -- the Timbits Donut Bouquet -- at participating locations across the United States this Mother's Day, May 14. The bouquet includes 24 Timbits (donut holes) on long flower stem-like skewers that come packed with tissue paper and ribbons inside a special Mother's Day-themed gift box. Basically, it's a bouquet your mom can eat, instead of leaving to rot in the cheap vase you spent an extra $15 to have delivered. 

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

The donut bouquet includes flavors like Old Fashion Plain, Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar, Birthday Cake, Honey Dip, and Chocolate glazed, the company said. At $7.99, the sugary dough arrangement is significantly cheaper than most flower bouquets, and probably significantly tastier. You'll just have to be near one of the chain's participating locations (you might want to call ahead) on Mother's Day in order to get one for your mom. OK, let's be realistic: one for her and one for yourself.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks donut bouquets should be a gift option for all occasions. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Maniac Sets Record for Most Ghost Peppers Eaten
News

related

READ MORE
The Amount of Bacteria at Your Gym Will Make You Want a Hand Sanitizer Shower
News

related

READ MORE
This Bright Blue Sparkling Wine Is Your New Alternative to Rosé
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More