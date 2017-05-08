Now You Can Get Your Mom a Donut Bouquet for Mother's Day

Although your mom has repeatedly told you that Mother's Day isn't a competition with your siblings to get her the best gift, there's a good chance you treat the occasion like that anyway. After all, she's your mom and you love her and this is not a game. That said, it looks like you can get her something way better than a bouquet of flowers this year: a bouquet of donut holes. Really.
Tim Hortons announced it's offering the edible gift -- the Timbits Donut Bouquet -- at participating locations across the United States this Mother's Day, May 14. The bouquet includes 24 Timbits (donut holes) on long flower stem-like skewers that come packed with tissue paper and ribbons inside a special Mother's Day-themed gift box. Basically, it's a bouquet your mom can eat, instead of leaving to rot in the cheap vase you spent an extra $15 to have delivered.
The donut bouquet includes flavors like Old Fashion Plain, Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar, Birthday Cake, Honey Dip, and Chocolate glazed, the company said. At $7.99, the sugary dough arrangement is significantly cheaper than most flower bouquets, and probably significantly tastier. You'll just have to be near one of the chain's participating locations (you might want to call ahead) on Mother's Day in order to get one for your mom. OK, let's be realistic: one for her and one for yourself.
