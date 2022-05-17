Tim Hortons Just Unveiled an All-New Cold Brew Flavor

Late last year, Justin Bieber partnered with one of his hometown favorites, Tim Hortons, to create three Timbit flavors. And while they quietly left menus following a successful run, the Canadian coffee giant is bringing the Timbiebs Timbits back, along with an all-new cold brew flavor inspired by Bieber's own order.

The French Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee came about thanks to Bieber's affinity for coffee over ice and his sweet tooth. The Tim Hortons innovation team dreamt up the flavor with 100% premium Arabica beans steeped for 16 hours and the perfect blend of creamy French Vanilla Flavor.

"We couldn't stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month," Justin Bieber said in the press release. "Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."