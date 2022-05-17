Tim Hortons Just Unveiled an All-New Cold Brew Flavor
And you can grab any of the three returning Timbiebs Timbits flavors to go with it.
Late last year, Justin Bieber partnered with one of his hometown favorites, Tim Hortons, to create three Timbit flavors. And while they quietly left menus following a successful run, the Canadian coffee giant is bringing the Timbiebs Timbits back, along with an all-new cold brew flavor inspired by Bieber's own order.
The French Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee came about thanks to Bieber's affinity for coffee over ice and his sweet tooth. The Tim Hortons innovation team dreamt up the flavor with 100% premium Arabica beans steeped for 16 hours and the perfect blend of creamy French Vanilla Flavor.
"We couldn't stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month," Justin Bieber said in the press release. "Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."
Of course, you can't have the coffee without your Timbiebs. All three flavors—Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle—are heading back to stores across the US and Canada on June 6. US customers will be able to snag a $5 Biebs Bundle that includes a large Biebs Brew and a 10-pack of Timbiebs when ordering via the app.
"Timbiebs was a huge success—truly beyond all of our expectations – and what made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership," Chief Marketing officer Hope Bagozzi said in the release. "Even before the Timbiebs collaboration, Justin had often shared with fans how he'd grown up with Tim Hortons and was obsessed with the brand. His commitment to working with us to develop a natural and authentic twist on the Tims experience is what made Timbiebs a hit and we know guests are going to love Biebs Brew and his take on Tims Cold Brew."