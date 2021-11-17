Tim Hortons & Justin Bieber Just Dropped a Mini Merch Line

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

The season of giving is upon us and whether you're a longtime Belieber or just stan Tim Hortons, you're going to want to hear this and save some room on your wishlist. After announcing that it was teaming up with Justin Bieber on a trio of Timbits dubbed Timbiebs, the Canadian coffee chain has unveiled a new line of merch. The line includes three items: a beanie, a fanny pack, and a tote bag. Each one features the Timbiebs logo in yellow and brown, just as it appears on the boxes of Bieber-branded Timbits. As previously revealed in a release from Tim Hortons, customers will have to pop into their local coffee shop to snag their Bieber swag.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

It's likely going to go fast, so maybe head out early for your daily Tim Hortons run that day. The entire merch collection will be released on Monday, November 29 in the United States and Canada. No further details, including pricing, are available at this time. If you miss out, you can always order up any one of Tim Hortons' new Timbiebs options, which release the same day as the merch line, to drown your sorrows in. The doughnut holes come in three flavors: Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle. They were created with the Canadian pop star, who called this collaboration "a dream." You can take the boy out of Canada, but you can't take Canada out of the boy.

