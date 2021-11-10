Tim Hortons Is Releasing 3 New Timbits

Justin Bieber is here to remind all who have forgotten that he's Canada's gift to the rest of us with his latest collaboration. No, he's not releasing new music. The pop star is teaming up with our neighbor to the North's answer to coffee chains, Tim Hortons, to release three new Timbit flavors.

The coffee purveyor and Bieber are giving customers the first taste of what looks to be an ongoing partnership of sorts beginning November 29. Tim Hortons customers in Canada and the United States will be able to order a trio of new Timbits flavors, which they're calling Timbiebs Timbits, for a limited time. Flavors include Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle. Talk about yummy-yum.