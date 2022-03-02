Tim Hortons Is Giving Away a Ton of Free Food & Prizes

Tim Hortons, the beloved Canadian donut and coffee chain with locations in the US, is giving back to fans in a huge way this spring. The company is launching a sweepstakes called Roll Up to Win, which will allow you the opportunity to win hundreds of prizes through the Tim Hortons app.

To enter, buy one of Tim Hortons' drinks, anything from cold brew to a fruit smoothie. Every drink ordered counts as a "roll," which is basically one point toward winning a prize. To win, there is no maximum or minimum number of rolls one has to receive, so the possibilities are limitless—every roll is a chance to win an item.

This year's prizes include a 2022 Bronco Big Bend SUV; week-long stays at select Hilton resorts in Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Curaçao; Samsung TVs and Galaxy Books; Skullcandy earbuds; PKG Daily Essentials; and Xbox Series S gaming consoles. You also have the chance to win over 600,000 free Tim Hortons coffee and donuts offers, plus rewards points.

But what kind of sweepstakes would this be without some fine print? There are a few drinks that won’t get fans any rolls, like espresso shots, fountain drinks, and ready-to-drink beverages. The contest is also a digital one, so in order to win rolls, you have to scan the Tim's App or physical Tim's Rewards card before paying. If you forgot to scan your app after the purchase is made, then no dice.

Luckily, if you’re not a Tim Hortons regular in terms of drink buying, you can still enter the contest without making a purchase, although the process is a little more of a headache. Fans can enter to win by submitting a mail-in request containing your full name and a valid email address associated with your Tim's Rewards account. Mail-in requests will receive two digital rolls delivered to the email address provided.

The giveaway will start March 7 and run through April 4. Mail-in requests must be postmarked by April 4 and received by April 11 in order to qualify. All prizes will be announced by April 24.