Stunning Storms Captured Rolling Across the Plains

"For quite a few years now I've been wanting to do something different with my time-lapse films," Olbinski says. "I love color. Storms are full of color. The blues, the greens, the warm oranges, and reds at sunset. The colors are sometimes what make a simple storm into something extra special.

"But black and white speaks to my soul. I love it. There is something when you remove the color that lets you truly see the textures, movement, and emotion of a storm."

Watch the storms develop in the video above. It may not have the ratcheted up drama of Twister, but it also doesn't have that ridiculous scene where Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton use belts to not get sucked up into a tornado.