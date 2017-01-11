News

Stunning Storms Captured Rolling Across the Plains

By Published On 01/08/2017 By Published On 01/08/2017
Screengrab Vimeo | Mike Olbinski

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

There are few things more serene than sitting and watching a storm roll in (from a place of safety and comfort and warmth). But Mike Olbinski doesn't wait for the storms to roll over his porch, he hunts the storms and films them. 

Pulse (4K) from Mike Olbinski on Vimeo.

For his latest video, he swapped color for black and white and compiled a handful of storms he's recently filmed. It's a stunning time-lapse view of developing storms rolling across the American plains.

"For quite a few years now I've been wanting to do something different with my time-lapse films," Olbinski says. "I love color. Storms are full of color. The blues, the greens, the warm oranges, and reds at sunset. The colors are sometimes what make a simple storm into something extra special.

"But black and white speaks to my soul. I love it. There is something when you remove the color that lets you truly see the textures, movement, and emotion of a storm."

Watch the storms develop in the video above. It may not have the ratcheted up drama of Twister, but it also doesn't have that ridiculous scene where Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton use belts to not get sucked up into a tornado.

h/t Digg

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
KFC Now Has Finger Napkins to Protect You From Fried Chicken Grease

related

READ MORE
Nintendo Premieres The Switch, its Newest Portable Console

related

READ MORE
Californians Have Started a Movement to Secede
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like