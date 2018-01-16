This Guy Carefully Reassembled Money From Thousands of Tiny Shreds

Anyone who's successfully completed a complicated jigsaw puzzle can relate to the sense of gratification that comes with placing that last piece in the final void. However, it's tough to imagine how conceptual artist Martin John Callanan felt after laying the last bit of shredded paper to complete his meticulous reconstruction of a shredded £5 banknote. Fortunately, he filmed an enthralling time-lapse of the whole thing, so you can at least be there to watch him do it.
The 11-minute video follows Callanan's steady hand as he patiently plucks and places thousands of itty bitty shreds using a tweezer over the course of an entire day, eventually reassembling them to resemble original polymer £5 banknote they once were. The banknotes were initially shredded by the Bank of the England due to a misprint and never even made it into circulation, but Callanan got his hands the annihilated remnants and actually worked with officials to produce the video.
As you'll notice, the final version isn't quite a magically restored piece of paper currency. It's more of a rough reconstruction, but it's still a hell of an impressive feat.
Suddenly the two days it took you to put together that 500-piece vista of the Manhattan skyline seems like an embarrassment.
h/t Sploid
