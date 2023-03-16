Time Magazine Just Named These Travel Destinations the World's Greatest Places

Everyone is saying it: Travel is back. I personally think travel would be more back if President Biden released another round of stimulus checks (I am using Affirm to pay for my flights), but there's no denying that border restrictions are dropping and many people are venturing out in the world again. With that comes a lot of decisions to make. Where will you go? How will you get there? What trip is worth the precious and limited PTO you've got?

Time is here to help make some of those choices, as well as just generally spotlight some of the most interesting and exciting places in the world this year. On March 16, the publication released its list of the World's Greatest Places for 2023. This is the fifth annual release of the collection of locations.

"The travel industry is back in full swing in 2023, but not without notable shifts in how and where we wander," Time editors wrote in a statement accompanying the list. "Steeper costs and increased interest in sustainability and authenticity are reshaping the landscape."

With that in mind, the 2023 collection has 50 places that have a mix of popular and less traveled places. According to the magazine, the list was the result of input from Time's international lineup of correspondents and contributors and a particular emphasis was placed on destinations that offer "new and exciting experiences." Some of the highlights include:



Giza, Egypt

Tucson, Arizona

Luang Prabang, Laos

Dijon, France

Jeju Island, South Korea

Loango National Park, Gabon

Musanze, Rwanda

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Jerusalem

Churchill, Manitoba

Kangaroo Island, Australia

Phuket, Thailand

Pantelleria, Italy

Mayurbhanj, India

Aarhus, Denmark



You can find the complete list and information about each location on Time's website.