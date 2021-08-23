You Can Now Ride a Giant Ferris Wheel in Times Square

There’s a new vantage point at Times Square, with an incredibly large Ferris wheel now situated in one of the most famous locations in the world. The Times Square Wheel rises 110 feet into the air and offers riders 10 minutes of unique views of Broadway Plaza.

It's not the first time there has been a Ferris wheel in Times Square. Until 2015, Toys"R"Us offered a 65-foot version of the ride, and in 1946, Time Out reports that one was constructed as a fundraiser for March of Dimes. The newest Ferris wheel is promised to deliver “sensory overload by billions of pixels” as you “soar through a canyon of spectacular billboards.” Definitely not an experience where you’ll feel connected with nature, but you’ll probably get a few great Instagram pictures out of the experience.

Between August 24 and September 12, tourists and locals alike can purchase tickets via the Times Square Wheel website. Like most things during the COVID-19 era, the tickets have timed slots, so some planning is required. General admission tickets are $20, skip the line tickets are $35, and tickets for kids age 2 to 10 are $15. Don’t hesitate to bring a friend or family member (or five) along for the ride because each gondola can fit anywhere between one and six adults. Unlike some rides, the Times Square Wheel doesn’t have weight, age, or height restrictions, though it is not wheelchair accessible.