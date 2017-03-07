A Resume Expert Shares 8 Ways People Ruin Their CVs

Crafting the perfect resume is an art, not a science. To the untrained eye, your CV might color you the most hirable office-drone on the market, but truth be told, you’re probably selling yourself wrong -- (hi, horrable spellars).

Enter Tina Nicolai of Resume Writers’ Ink, who claims to have critiqued upwards of 40,000 resumes since 2010. Since she excoriates people’s CVs for a living, Nicolai has been kind enough to share with Business Insider UK the eight most common grievances she has with people’s resumes. So please, those looking for employment should take note:

1. Sloppiness: Proofread the hell out of the thing, and even have your friends give it a once-over to ensure it’s crisp and free of grammatical and formatting errors.