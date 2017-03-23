Tinder Helps NBA Stars Play Better, Apparently

A former general manager and a former player told ESPN this week that the increasing popularity of casual sex and dating app Tinder has helped players get more rest, lay off the booze, and improve their game -- on the court, that is.

"Tin-der-i-za-tion," the general manager calls it in what might be the NBA quote of the year. "Like the dating app. No need to go to the clubs all night anymore."

The statistical norm used to be that, when teams hit the road, they had to contend with a "home-court advantage" against their opponents. Thirty years ago, ESPN reports, home teams won 67.9% of games played. That number dropped to an all-time low of 57.4% this season. ESPN's Tom Haberstroh spoke with "dozens of players, coaches, team trainers and front-office execs" to explain the drop and came up with...Tinder and a decline in the amount of alcohol generally given to players in locker rooms or on commercial planes. The rise of social dating apps meant players didn't have to hit up clubs or VIP events to get their kicks after the game, while the popularization of charter flights for NBA teams over the last couple decades cut down boozy team debaucery.