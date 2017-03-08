Tinder Has a Secret, Invite-Only Section Just for Hot Rich People

Though, unlike Raya or The League, Tinder Select isn't a standalone app. Rather, it's essentially a VIP area of the existing Tinder app, which eligible users can enable (for free) via a toggle button, or slum it with the rest of us on "regular" Tinder if there aren't enough other Select users in their area. And based on screenshots acquired by Techcrunch, it does boast a much sleeker design and user interface -- featuring a sophisticated-looking "S" icon at the top -- which you might expect behind this sort of digital velvet rope.

If you're desperate to join the ranks of this genetically blessed and wallet-padded bunch but don't think you're Select material, there is one feature us plebs can exploit to gain access. It appears Tinder Select users have the ability to "nominate" normal Tinder users. However, to safeguard the pond of uber-desirables from getting stocked with too many aggressively average interlopers, nominees aren't allowed to nominate anyone else.