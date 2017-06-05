News

Tinder's Telling All Your Facebook Friends That You Use Tinder

Your Tinder profile is your private business. That is, until everybody on Facebook knows all about it. And yeah, that's kinda the case now.

Tinder just launched a limited test run of a new feature called "Tinder Social," designed to allow groups of friends to match with other groups of friends for one big night out involving... whatever people do after matching on Tinder in groups. It's kinda like Squad app. But there's one huge catch...

Apparently what happens is you go to "Start group," and that's when the list of all your Facebook friends pops up, since Tinder most likely wants you to be able to add your friends to your group. Tinder is allowing users to opt-out of the feature, but for some it may be too late, as their privacy may have already been compromised.

Commenting on the Tinder move, user Chloe Mac told Business Insider, "When I first saw that I could see everybody I was a little bit shocked because I figured that a big app like this would give a little more privacy than that, especially considering when first signing up they make a big deal about no one on Facebook being able to see that you are using this app."

Certainly it's disconcerting, especially when coupled by a statement in the Tinder press release promising a global release in the near future: "While this is just a test for now, we look forward to launching it globally soon!" Here's hoping the privacy concerns will be taken care of before that global launch.

And if not, at least reading all your Facebook friends' embarrassing taglines will make for a great laugh.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and is totally not on Tinder.

