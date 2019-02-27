Tinder’s New ‘Spring Break Mode’ Lets You Scope Out Your Matches Ahead of Time

When you think of spring break, things like sunshine, raging parties, and questionable decisions come to mind. But the annual bro migration to the nation’s beaches is also pretty synonymous with hookups, many of which will likely unfold at bars and clubs.But what if you want to scope out your matches before any of that?
Tinder’s got you covered. Beginning March 4, Tinder U will be rolling out Spring Break Mode, which will allow you to see which other singles are heading to the same destination as you, according to a report from Matador Network. It can’t guarantee you’ll swipe right on “the one,” but you’ll never know if you don’t try.
If you’re interested in trying your luck, and you happen to be a Tinder U user, all you have to do is open your app and look for the new spring break card. Choose it and add your destination, then get to swiping. The option gives you plenty of time to weed out the frogs from the Prince or Princess Charmings and prepare to meet your match in paradise… or a dark, crowded bar in Florida. Whatever.
Spring Break Mode works wherever you are, so if you’re not jetting off to some tropical location, you can mix and mingle with all the other unlucky saps spending their break in the suburbs. You could also theoretically chat it up with spring breakers without the added pressure of having to meet them.
Technology, man.
