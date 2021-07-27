Tinder Users Found a Sneaky Way to Match with Olympic Athletes

ICYMI, fans are not allowed to attend the 2020 Tokyo Games—which might have dashed your dreams to swoop in and snag yourself an Olympian S.O. Except it isn't out of the question altogether, even if you can't visit IRL. A few genius daters have updated their Tinder profiles to drop a pin in the Olympic Village and swipe through athletes.

As part of the app's Tinder Passport feature, which is available to both Tinder Plus and Gold members, you can search cities and change your location to wherever—even if you aren't actually there. It's meant for users that are moving or on vacation, but that shouldn't stand between you and real love.

Reed Kavner uncovered the now-viral hack, sharing it on TikTok to the delight of many Tinder users.

"I'm always looking for fun and weird and unexpected ways to use technology. That's what's behind a lot of the comedy work I do," Kavner told Insider. "I've used Tinder's Passport feature for its intended use, and I thought it was interesting that they let you set your location to not just a city or a neighborhood, but you can drop a pin on a precise spot on the map."