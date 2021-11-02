Tinder Will Let You Send Feedback Forms to People Who Have Ghosted You

Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean the ghosts have gone into hiding. In fact, it's quite the opposite. For some cowardly suitors, the answer to cuffing season stress is to simply go MIA without so much as an explanation text. But now, Tinder is doing its part to get you the closure you need. The dating app is sending out feedback forms to your ex-flings so you can summon your ghosts.

The trend was actually inspired by TikTok, where singles were documenting their own makeshift post-dating survey experiences. Tinder is merely stepping in to make the process easier. Here's how it works: copy and paste the feedback form into your texts, Tinder, DMs, or where have you and ask your ghosts for five minutes of their time.

"You're receiving this survey because well… you ghosted me or we just abruptly 'stopped talking' or maybe your phone just magically erased all of my contact information and you've been searching for me ever since," the feedback form reads. "Anyway, yes I'm doing AMAZING. Don't you worry 😘."