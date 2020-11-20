A Tiny Owl Traveled All the Way to NYC in the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Earlier this week, the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree made its journey from Oneonta, New York to Manhattan. This year, however, an unlikely hitchhiker joined the trek: a tiny Saw-whet owl.

After arriving in the Big Apple, a tree transporter discovered the little guy and promptly teamed up with his wife to hand-deliver him to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center.

"Yesterday morning, I received a phone call from someone who asked if we take in owls for rehabilitation," the center wrote in a post shared to Facebook. "I replied, 'yes we do,' there was silence for a moment and she said ‘OK, I'll call back when my husband comes home, he’s got the baby owl in a box tucked in for the long ride.'"