A Tiny Owl Traveled All the Way to NYC in the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
A strategic hitchhiking attempt, if you ask us.
Earlier this week, the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree made its journey from Oneonta, New York to Manhattan. This year, however, an unlikely hitchhiker joined the trek: a tiny Saw-whet owl.
After arriving in the Big Apple, a tree transporter discovered the little guy and promptly teamed up with his wife to hand-deliver him to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center.
"Yesterday morning, I received a phone call from someone who asked if we take in owls for rehabilitation," the center wrote in a post shared to Facebook. "I replied, 'yes we do,' there was silence for a moment and she said ‘OK, I'll call back when my husband comes home, he’s got the baby owl in a box tucked in for the long ride.'"
They found a small owl inside of this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree, he hitched a ride all the way to NYC and is now being treated and cared for at a wildlife rehab facility. pic.twitter.com/f4PkBm6MGo— Allison Esposito Medina (@techladyallison) November 18, 2020
Because the owl—appropriately named Rockefeller—had likely gone three days without food or water, the Ravensbeard crew quickly gave him fluids and "all the mice he [could] eat" while en route to the facility in Saugerties, New York.
"So far so good, his eyes are bright and seems relatively in good condition with all he’s been through," the center said on social media. “Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey."
Soon after, Ravensbeard shared yet another update to its site that lil Rockefeller was "doing great" and received clear x-rays. "He will stay with us for a few more days while we monitor his health and get him back up to a proper weight. Then it's just about waiting for some good weather for his release day!"
