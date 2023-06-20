Here's What We Know About the Titanic Submarine Search

A submarine that was built to ferry tourists to the wreckage of the Titanic for $250,000 per person has gone missing. The vessel began its descent to the wreckage site, which is about 13,000 feet below the sea level, on June 18 at 9 am. The last contact with the sub, called Titan, came in at 11:47 am, according to CNN.

The submarine, which had five passengers on board, was supposed to return from its voyage at around 6 pm, but it never did. OceanGate, the company that is responsible for the submarine voyage, issued a statement about the submarine's disappearance.

"For some time, we have been unable to establish communications with one of our submersible exploration vehicles which is currently visiting the wreck site of the Titanic. Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely," the OceanGate statement read. "We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible. We pray for the safe return of the crew and passengers, and we will provide updates as they are available."

Here's what to know about this ongoing situation.

Did they find the missing submarine?

So far the submarine has not been found or contacted since it went missing on Sunday. The Coast Guard, US Navy, Canadian Coast Guard, and a French ship with an underwater robot are all working to find the missing submarine. By June 20, there was only 40 hours left of oxygen inside the submersible.

Searches are being launched above and below the ocean's surface.

Who was on board the missing submarine?

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son Sulaiman Dawood, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet were onboard, according to ABC News.