Tito's Is Warning Consumers That Its Vodka Should Not Be Used as Hand Sanitizer

Amid the coronavirus-induced sanitizer shortage, concerned civilians are wondering how else they can get a Macbeth-level hand scrubbing on the go. Predictably, some of these people are turning to alcohol. But Tito's, the Austin-based vodka maker, wants you to know that its vodka cannot serve as a replacement for hand sanitizer, and its social media people are probably getting a little tired of saying it.
It all started with a Tweet like this:
A spokesperson for Tito's told Eater that, as soon as posts associating their vodka with hand sanitizer started popping up, the company wanted to "set the record straight." So they brought in the experts:
"While it would be good for business for our fans to use massive quantities of Tito’s for hand sanitizer, it would be a shame to waste the good stuff, especially if it doesn’t sanitize,” the spokesperson said, per Eater. Word, and people might get sick/in trouble with their supervisor for reeking of liquor at 10am. But Twitter persisted, forcing the social team to step in again:
But the information clap backs didn't end there.
And what did The People have to say in response to Tito's cries?
