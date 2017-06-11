'Kimmy Schmidt' Star Tituss Burgess Just Launched His Own Pinot Noir

Finally, about a year after he first performed "Peeno Noir: An Ode to Black Penis" on Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," actor and singer Tituss Burgess has launched his own pinot noir brand. You know, because PEENOOOOO NOOIRRRRR!
Burgess revealed the fan-fave booze, fittingly called Pinot By Tituss, via an Instagram video on Thursday:
The wine, a "medium body" 2014 Santa Barbara County pinot noir, is already available to purchase online and will appear in wine shops and liquor stores sometime in the near future, according to a report by Mashable.
On Facebook, Burgess describes the wine as having "aromas of dried fruits, slate, subtle rosemary, coriander and roses [that] lead to flavors of plum and black cherry cola" and "tones of toasted oak and leather delicately dance on the palate." Additionally, it's supposed to be a great pairing with meats like pork, lamb, duck, pheasant, or other grilled meats. So far, it's unclear how well it pairs with caviar, Myanmar, and a mid-sized car but it'll probably the perfect beverage for binge-watching the new season of 'Kimmy Schmidt' when it hits Netflix on April 15th.
OK, everyone all together now: PEENOOOOO NOOIRRRRR!
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is literally screaming "PEENOOOOO NOOIRRRRR!" at his desk right now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.