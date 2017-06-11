News

'Kimmy Schmidt' Star Tituss Burgess Just Launched His Own Pinot Noir

By Published On 03/03/2016 By Published On 03/03/2016
Youtube

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

Finally, about a year after he first performed "Peeno Noir: An Ode to Black Penis" on Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," actor and singer Tituss Burgess has launched his own pinot noir brand. You know, because PEENOOOOO NOOIRRRRR!

Burgess revealed the fan-fave booze, fittingly called Pinot By Tituss, via an Instagram video on Thursday:


The wine, a "medium body" 2014 Santa Barbara County pinot noir, is already available to purchase online and will appear in wine shops and liquor stores sometime in the near future, according to a report by Mashable.

On Facebook, Burgess describes the wine as having "aromas of dried fruits, slate, subtle rosemary, coriander and roses [that] lead to flavors of plum and black cherry cola" and "tones of toasted oak and leather delicately dance on the palate." Additionally, it's supposed to be a great pairing with meats like pork, lamb, duck, pheasant, or other grilled meats. So far, it's unclear how well it pairs with caviar, Myanmar, and a mid-sized car but it'll probably the perfect beverage for binge-watching the new season of 'Kimmy Schmidt' when it hits Netflix on April 15th.

OK, everyone all together now: PEENOOOOO NOOIRRRRR!

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is literally screaming "PEENOOOOO NOOIRRRRR!" at his desk right now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More