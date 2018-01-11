Food & Drink

T.J. Maxx Has Giant, 22-Pound Bags of Chocolate for Your Gorging Pleasure

A large bag of dark chocolates my parents bought at TJ Maxx that has 2000 chocolates inside. (Next to my 5'7" dad). from mildlyinteresting

As 19th century Irish novelist Oscar Wilde once famously said, probably with an ink and quill in hand: "Everything in moderation, including moderation." 

The quote holds true especially for T.J. Maxx's ungodly 22-pound bags of chocolate, which you can buy if you're on the hunt for such voluminous quantities of candy, or if you'd like to give yourself a cavity in a relatively short period of time. Reddit user Joycieejuice proved their existence to the world by uploading a picture of the bag, illustrating that, yes, it appears bigger than most 5-year-old children when showcased next to a dad.  

The maker of the gargantuan chocolate bags, Chocxo, told Mashable that it's made over 2 million pieces of chocolate to bring the product to market. Each bag contains 2,000 chocolates. 

Approach this bag with caution however, as it costs $325, which is a lot of money to invest in a stash of chocolate, even if you're stockpiling it like the bounty of a major heist.

Then again, it is a new year, and new, shameless vices have likely overtaken your old afflictions. Spend that money and eat this chocolate. It'll likely last you until February, which is at least over a week away. 

