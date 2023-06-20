T-Mobile Is Expanding Free Texting, Wi-Fi to Every Major Airline

T-Mobile customers (or those considering to become one), you're in luck. Soon, every major US airline will be able to accommodate your digital communication-related needs for free.

T-Mobile is now bringing unlimited inflight messaging and access to inflight Wi-Fi aboard every major US airline flight for select customers, as The Points Guy reports. To date, only a few airlines offer free T-Mobile-sponsored Wi-Fi access—you can check out which ones currently do in our extensive airline Wi-Fi guide.

All you have to do, really, is to opt into one of T-Mobile's Go5G plans and, even with its most basic one, you'll access both unlimited messaging plus one hour of inflight Wi-Fi (which includes streaming, too).

Plus, the plan will have you covered for the future as well. Go5G customers will get four full-flight Wi-Fi and streaming sessions per year, and Netflix access is even included for one screen in the Go5G plan in case you don't have a subscription.

Obviously, the higher you climb on the plan ladder, the more benefits you'll get. With the Go5G Plus and equivalent plans, customers can get unlimited messaging, Wi-Fi, and streaming during their flight.

For now, the new features can be expected on a few eligible flights, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United flights that are either to, from, or within the US. According to the plans, more airlines and flights will be added in the near future.

For more information on T-Mobile and its Go5G plan, you can visit the carrier's website.