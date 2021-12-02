Today’s Date Can Be Read Upside Down and Backwards

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Today, December 2, 2021, is a special day, and not just because it is Lucy Liu's and Britney Spears’ birthday. The day is also special because the date is a palindrome when written out as 12/02/2021. But not only does it read backward the same as it reads forward, but it can also be read upside down. Go ahead, try it right now and flip your screen upside down. See? A meteorologist in Sioux Falls named Tyler Roney shared a handy illustration on Twitter, perfect to share with the other number nerds in your life.

Even cooler, today's date is an eight-digit palindrome, which is rare, according to Aziz Inan, an electrical engineering professor at the University of Portland, per USA Today. In the 21st century, an eight-digit palindrome will only occur 12 times. The next time a date will be this numerically pleasing won’t be until March 3, 2030. All of 2021 is pretty special, in regards to palindromes. Inan told the Farmer’s Almanac that 2021 actually has 22 palindromes, which won’t happen again for 111 years. What’s more exciting is that the next several days will see a streak of nine consecutive palindromes of at least five digits that will end on December 9. Whether you believe palindromes are lucky or just cool, this definitely makes December feel a bit more magical.

