The Opening Ceremony Is Friday, But the Olympics Have Already Begun

The Opening Ceremony will kick off the Olympics in style this Friday, July 23, 2021—bright and early US time if you're planning to tune in to NBC's broadcast. But ICYMI, the Games actually began Tuesday July 20.

Here's what's happening ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

When did the 2020 Olympic events actually begin?

Softball was the sport to get things started in Tokyo with the opening round playing out at Fukushima Azuma Stadium at 9 am local time on Wednesday—aka 8 pm EST Tuesday. Japan managed an 8-1 win over Australia in the opener while the USA took the W in the second match against Italy winning 2-0.

Women's soccer made its Olympic debut shortly after with matches taking place between 3:30 am and 7:30 am EST on Wednesday.

Thrillist reached out to the International Olympic Committee on why certain Olympic events take place ahead of the official Opening Ceremony but did not hear back.

According to CBS Sports, soccer usually starts before the Opening Ceremony because "the soccer competition needs more time to be completed," adding that regular international tournaments usually play out over the course of around a month. The Olympics, however, are only slated to last just over two weeks, from, July 23, 2021, to August 8, 2021.

The Daily Mail seconds this, writing that "The early start is often a consequence of a tight schedule and extended tournaments that sometimes require longer than the Games' accustomed 17-day window."

Why they don't just make the Games' window bigger to accommodate this is unclear.

What's still coming up before the Opening Ceremony on Friday?

Softball: US vs. Canada at 8 pm EST (watch on NBCSN)

US vs. Canada at 8 pm EST (watch on NBCSN) Softball: Japan vs. Mexico at 11 pm EST (watch on NBCSN)

Softball: Italy vs. Australia at 2 am EST (watch on NBCSN)

Italy vs. Australia at 2 am EST (watch on NBCSN) Men's Soccer: Egypt vs. Spain at 3:30 am EST (watch on the Olympic Channel)

Egypt vs. Spain at 3:30 am EST (watch on the Olympic Channel) Men's Soccer: Mexico vs. France at 4 am EST (watch on USA)

Mexico vs. France at 4 am EST (watch on USA) Men's Soccer: New Zealand vs. South Korea at 4 am EST (watch on NBCSN)

New Zealand vs. South Korea at 4 am EST (watch on NBCSN) Men's Soccer: Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia at 4:30 am EST (watch on the Olympic Channel)

Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia at 4:30 am EST (watch on the Olympic Channel) Men's Soccer: Argentina vs. Australia at 6:30 am EST (watch on the Olympic Channel)

Argentina vs. Australia at 6:30 am EST (watch on the Olympic Channel) Men's Soccer: Japan vs. South Africa at 7 am EST (watch on NBCSN)

Japan vs. South Africa at 7 am EST (watch on NBCSN) Men's Soccer: Honduras vs. Romania at 7 am EST (watch on NBCSN)

Honduras vs. Romania at 7 am EST (watch on NBCSN) Men's Soccer: Brazil vs. Germany at 7:30 am EST (watch on USA)

Brazil vs. Germany at 7:30 am EST (watch on USA) Rowing: Qualifying Heats at 7:30 pm EST (watch on NBCSN)