Everything You Need to Know About the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Medals

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are finally here. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been a long five years of waiting, and, in athletes' cases, training.

From July 23 to August 8, 2021, athletes from all around the world will be competing for the gold, silver, and bronze.

But there's so much more to these simple metal discs than meets the eye. For example, did you know that the gold medals aren't solid gold at all? They used to be, but not since the early 1900s.

Keep reading for a wealth of knowledge about medals you can bust out during your viewing parties.

What are the Olympic medals made of?

The last time solid gold medals were used in the Olympics was 1912 at the Games in Stockholm. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has specific standards for each medal's metal content. Gold medals, for example, must contain at least 6 grams of pure gold, while silver medals have to be about 92.5% silver. Bronze medals are made with red brass, meaning they're 95% copper and 5% zinc.

This year, the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games ran a special campaign called the Tokyo 2020 Medal Project, according to Olympics.com. The organization collected small electronic devices, like phones, from all across Japan to create all 5,000 of the medals. This makes the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games the first to involve the public in creating medals. It's also the first time the Games have manufactured medals using recycled metals.