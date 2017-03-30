This Apartment is Terrible for a Really Obvious Reason

You’re probably familiar with a real estate agent promising you the “apartment of your dreams,” replete with high-ceilings and panoramic views. Well, get ready to exit fantasy world, because this sliver of a property is the apartment from hell.
Located in Tokyo, the apartment’s front door opens directly into the bathroom, so the first thing you see is the toilet. First noticed by Kotaku, this place will give you a whole new appreciation for minimal design -- and also pooping out in the open.
While there’s not much to this dainty flat, it’s safe to say your life would be damn chaste if you were to live here. But hey, at least there’s amenities, like a laundry machine, sink and a hot plate.
Do you really need anything else?
This place goes for the frugal monthly price of $513, which is cheap by Tokyo standards, so feel free to fill out a rental application! Then you can worry about braving rush hour in the Japanese capital.
