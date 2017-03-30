News

This Apartment is Terrible for a Really Obvious Reason

You’re probably familiar with a real estate agent promising you the “apartment of your dreams,” replete with high-ceilings and panoramic views. Well, get ready to exit fantasy world, because this sliver of a property is the apartment from hell.

Located in Tokyo, the apartment’s front door opens directly into the bathroom, so the first thing you see is the toilet. First noticed by Kotaku, this place will give you a whole new appreciation for minimal design -- and also pooping out in the open.

Suumo

While there’s not much to this dainty flat, it’s safe to say your life would be damn chaste if you were to live here. But hey, at least there’s amenities, like a laundry machine, sink and a hot plate. 

Suumo

Do you really need anything else?

Suumo

This place goes for the frugal monthly price of $513, which is cheap by Tokyo standards, so feel free to fill out a rental application! Then you can worry about braving rush hour in the Japanese capital.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

