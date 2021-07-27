Here's Why Many Olympic Athletes Can't Stay in Tokyo to Cheer on Their Team

Teammates cheering each other on from the stands is a familiar sight at the Olympics. However, you won't be seeing as much of that as you might expect at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Many restrictions have been put in place to protect athletes, coaches, and Olympic workers from COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Delta variant. One of those rules makes it tough for athletes to cheer on their national-team teammates. Athletes and team officials are asked to get their stuff together and head back home within 48 hours of completing their competitions.

It's one of many ways the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is ensuring that the Olympics can take place as safely as possible during a pandemic, though some athletes are disappointed that they won't be able to enjoy a more typical Olympic experience. "It’s very restrictive. You can’t be a tourist," Team USA rower Grace Luczak told NBC New York. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to stay around to see all the rowing events finish."

There are exceptions, however, including for athletes that need to stick around to be a training partner, according to USA Today. It's just one of the myriad ways the Tokyo 2020 Games are unlike any other Olympic year.